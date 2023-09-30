West Nile virus detected in San Benito County, contaminated areas to be treated

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of San Benito confirmed that virus-positive mosquitoes were detected in a small area of unincorporated San Benito County.

Weather permitting the area will be treated to lessen the mosquito population in the impacted areas. The treatment will start on October 3 around 7 p.m. and should last for a few hours.

The San Benito County, Mosquito Abatement Program will be performing adult mosquito control in the area North of Dunnville to Lake Road.

People living in the area will be notified of the treatment via flyers on Monday. Any questions can be directed to San Benito County Agricultural Commissioner's staff, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (831) 637-5344.

On your property:

Inspect for standing water weekly.

Drain or turn over anything that can hold water, such as flowerpots, planter bases, pet dishes, buckets, and old tires.

Clean items like bird baths and pet bowls once a week to remove mosquito eggs.

Clear debris from rain gutters regularly to allow water to flow.

Fix leaky water faucets and broken sprinkler heads and lawns and plants.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition with no holes or tears and are tight-fitting.

Ensure the swimming pool water level is adequate for proper circulation and filtration.

Outdoor activities: