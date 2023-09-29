Santa Cruz METRO approves historic purchase of hydrogen fueled buses

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz METRO is moving forward with the purchase of hydrogen powered fuel buses.

In total, Santa Cruz METRO will buy 57 of these fuel cell buses. Making this the largest purchase in North American history.

During their meeting last week, the Santa Cruz METRO board of directors unanimously voted to approve the purchase. METRO says this move helps them reach their goal of a greener future in the bus industry.

There will be two different types of buses. 48 of them will be 40 foot buses, while the rest will be 60 feet articulated buses.

In a statement METRO CEO and General Manager Michael Tree said quote:

“METRO has set an aggressive goal to be 100% emissions-free by 2037. The purchase of these buses is a vital piece of our climate action plan to meet the State of California’s clean energy mandates.”

Most of these buses will serve the Watsonville area.

The agency also plans to build a hydrogen fueling station to support the zero emission transition. The buses are expected to be rolled out late next year.