San Francisco Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler after four seasons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Per multiple Major League Baseball reporters, the San Francisco Giants relieved manager Gabe Kapler of his duties.

Kapler spent four seasons as the Giants' skipper, leading them to a franchise-best 107-win season in 2021.

Overall, he went 295 and 248 with the Giants and led them to the playoffs once in his tenure. They lost to the Dodgers in five games in the 2021 NLDS.

The Giants have three games left in the 2023 season and will play a three-game series against the Dodgers.

The Giants are 27th in the league in batting with a .237 team average. However, the team is 12 in the majors in pitching with a 4.02 team ERA.