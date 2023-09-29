CAL FIRE awards over $3 million to permanently protect Estrada Ranch in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE announced that they have awarded over $10 million in grants to help protect California's forests.

The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County was awarded $3,019,846 of the Forest Legacy Grant Award to help permanently protect the 1,204-acre area.

The money will be used to buy two adjacent working forest conservation easements.

Peninsula Open Space Trust purchased 839 acres of redwood forest, working lands, and critical wildlife habitat in the area back in Jan of 2023.