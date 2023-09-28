Woman killed after deadly crash with deer in Carmel-by-the-Sea identified

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP says that at least one person is dead after a crash that occurred shortly after noon on Thursday.

The crash occurred on the 25700 block of Canada Drive after a woman hit a deer. CHP said a silver Buick Enclave lost control and drove off the road.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. CHP said a 62-year-old woman from Carmel Valley died in the crash.

She was identified as Teresa Supica, per the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.