Woman dead after two-car crash between Salinas and Marina identified

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- One person is confirmed dead and three people have been injured in a two-car accident on Cooper Road between Marina and Salinas.

According to CHP, a Honda with three people (a 25-year-old female driver from Oxnard, an 18-year-old female passenger, and an unknown age child in the back seat) was driving westbound on McFadden Road toward the field on Cooper Road.

At around 6:45 AM, the driver crashed with another Honda that had a 21-year-old male from Castroville inside that was going south on Nashua Road. Officers confirmed that the 18-year-old passed away while responders tried extracting her from the vehicle.

The deceased woman was identified as Julianna Juarez-Serrano of Salinas, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The 25 and 21-year-old drivers were taken to a local hospital, and both are conscious and alert. The child was taken to the Marina Airport where they were then taken to a Bay Area hospital. The severity of all three injuries is unknown at this time.

CHP says it doesn't look like alcohol was involved in the accident.