Winter storms cause a late start to the pumpkin production, Salinas farm sees $150,000 in damages

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Winter storms from earlier this year caused a late production of pumpkins for one family-owned business in Salinas.

Borchard Farms suffered $150,000 in damages to the popular pumpkin patch's crop and other vegetables.

"We had over 3 times our average rainfall,” said Mark Borchard, owner of Borchard Farms. “So, when you get that kind of rainfall, especially when it starts last fall, and it doesn't stop until April, you end off having tough field conditions.”

Borchard said they normally start pumpkin production in April, but because of the storms, they started in late May.

"The muddy conditions into April and early May," said Borchard. "And then also, the weather was unfavorable, it was really cold and foggy, May and June," said Borchard. "So, we had a really slow start to the season."

Despite the slow start, Borchard said he's hopeful his family-owned business will bring a lot of visitors this year.

"We've been booming here,” said Borchard.

Prices for pumpkins are expected to be the same, despite the money lost. Borchard said last year, 40,000 people came to the pumpkin patch, and it was the same the year prior.

They hope to have more people this year as they continue to recover. Borchard Farms is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.