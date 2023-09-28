San Diego man sentenced to 22 years on child molestation charges while living in Marina

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 34-year-old San Diego man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for committing three counts of a forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years old, according to the Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

David Rivera Ayala will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The investigation started when Ayala was living in Marina between 2009 and 2018.

Pacioni said Ayala repeatedly sexually assaulted Jane Doe over the course of several years. In April 2021, Jane Doe found the courage to tell her mother and sibling about the abuse that had gone on in the past when she learned that Ayala was invited to a family celebration.