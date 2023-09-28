Gas hits $6 a gallon in California, Central Coast nears that mark

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- People are really feeling the pain at the pump today as gas has hit over $6 per gallon for the first time this year.

The California the average for regular gas officially hit above $6 at $6.032. A year ago today gas was slightly more expensive at $6.04, per AAA.

The highest-ever recorded average gas price was $6.44 per gallon and that mark was met on June 14, 2022.

On the Central Coast, there are some gas stations that have hit or exceeded $6 a gallon. Overall the averages look like this:

San Benito County is at $5.81 a gallon.

Monterey County is at $5.92 per gallon. In the Salinas area, the average is at $5.9 per gallon and has risen by almost 60 cents in a month. Gas rose in the area by almost 20 cents overnight as the average was recorded as $5.73, per AAA.

In Santa Cruz County gas has hit an average of $5.87 per gallon. Santa Cruz County has seen a similar spike in gas prices as Monterey County.

For reference on hoe ridiculous this is... The national minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

US oil prices topped $94 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time in over a year, threatening to push up prices at the pump and inflation across the economy, said CNN.