Cabrillo College receives federal grant to expand Hispanic educational opportunities

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Cabrillo College received a five-year $3 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Education Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions (DHSI) program.

The grant will help support a five-year initiative to expand educational opportunities and improve pathways to success for Latino students.

The ‘Camino al Éxito’ grant will help in multiple areas. School officials said part of the grant will provide support to local high school students to create a first-year educational plan.

The grant will help the college create a better first-year experience to help retain Latino and low-income college students.

The grant will help out faculty in create best testing practices.