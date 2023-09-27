Salinas City Council makes agreement for security at Closter Park official

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Closter Park's security program is getting more money.

Salinas City Council passed a resolution to provide more funding. The council unanimously voted on this decision and with the hope this project could be the start of something even bigger.

At Tuesday night's meeting Salinas City Council officially agreed to hire Kysmet security hoping it will make Closter Park safer.

Back in April, the city council launched a pilot program with the security firm to see the effectiveness of adding security to the park.

After seeing success, the council is hoping to make the program permanent while also hoping to expand on it. Council member Orlando Osornio started the talks of the possible expansion.

"One of my requests would be if there's a possibility that in the next coming months, if staff could look at maybe expanding this program to one or two others within the city,” Osornio said. “I know that there are other parks that definitely are in need of some increased security."

At the meeting, city council said the security firm will get paid 28 dollars per hour, but it should not exceed a total of $80,000.

Security will be at Closter Park until renovations to the park start unless the council looks to extend their agreement.

Renovations to the park are expected to start around August next year.