Forward progress on vegetation fire stopped at one acre, four people displaced

BRADLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON SEPT. 27, 2023- CAL FIRE BEU said that four people have been displaced as a result of a house fire that has spread into vegetation in Bradley.

CAL FIRE said that forward progress has stopped at one acre.

The fire started around 5:03 p.m on the 75900 block of Bryson Hespera Road. CAL FIRE said the house is at a total loss. The four people are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

CAL FIRE said that no other structures were threatened as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Orginal Story

CAL FIRE BEU said they are responding to a structure fire that has spread into vegetation on Wednesday evening.

The structure fire is located on the 75900 block of Bryson Hespera Road in Bradley. CAL FIRE first got reports of the fire around 5:03 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire has spread into vegetation and currently burning at 1/2 acre with a moderate rate of speed. CAL FIRE also said that all occupants that were inside the structure have since evacuated.

There is currently no cause of this fire at this time.

