Chualar School safe after threats of shooting made

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they received information from the FBI that a threat of violence was made against Chualar School on Instagram.

Deputies said the threat was posted on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. and teh FBI provided information on a juvenile male student suspect. The suspect was contacted by deputies and he and his family were interviewed.

They were all cooperative and no firearms were found in the home, said deputies. After an interview deputies were made partially aware of another possible juvenile student suspect.

The Chualar School Superintendent was made aware of the ongoing investigation by the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived at around 7:30 a.m. to Chualar School to continue the investigation and to ensure student and school safety. After an investigation, it was determined there was no threat to the school.