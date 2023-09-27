California signs 23 new bills to strengthen gun laws

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- California is strengthening its gun laws.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed nearly two dozen new gun laws into effect. With this list of new laws going into effect, state leaders have the simple message of doing everything they can to keep people safe.

Alongside Attorney General Rob Bonta, Governor Newsom signed a total of 23 new gun laws into effect.

Some of these new laws include adding tax to firearms and ammo, keeping guns out of peoples hands that aren't fit to hold them, and updating the definition of a firearm to include ghost gun parts.

State leaders like Bonta say these laws will continue to keep California safe and hopefully show others how it's done.

"There are some who like to claim that they are tough on crime and that they are pro law and order,” Bonta said. “But you can not be pro law and order if you're anti-gun safety. You cannot be tough on crime if you're not tough on guns."

These laws come after California's large capacity magazine ban was blocked by the U.S Supreme Court.

State leaders say since the early 1990's, California has cut its gun death rate in half. Last year, California saw a death rate 43% lower than the national average.