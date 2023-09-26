Pajaro Valley Unified School District offering free bus driver classes

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Valley Unified School District will be offering free training classes to anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver.

The district said they will be offering four sessions which are valued at $2500 throughout the month of October.

Instructors will be providing training to qualified participants for a commercial driver's license and school bus driving certificate.

The district says participants must attend all four sessions after which they may be offered a school bus trainee position.

If they get offered a trainee position, they will be considered full-time employees with full medical benefits.

The classes will be held at the District Office starting on Oct. 7. For more information on how you can register click here.