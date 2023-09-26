Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pajaro Valley Unified School District offering free bus driver classes

By
Updated
today at 6:39 PM
Published 5:40 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro Valley Unified School District will be offering free training classes to anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver.

The district said they will be offering four sessions which are valued at $2500 throughout the month of October.

Instructors will be providing training to qualified participants for a commercial driver's license and school bus driving certificate.

The district says participants must attend all four sessions after which they may be offered a school bus trainee position.

If they get offered a trainee position, they will be considered full-time employees with full medical benefits.

The classes will be held at the District Office starting on Oct. 7. For more information on how you can register click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content