New California bill will put harsher penalties on convicted minor sex traffickers

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Child sex traffickers could face harsher consequences thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

If a person is convicted of sex trafficking minors that would be now considered a serious felony.

Under Senate Bill 14 this will be considered a felony under the state's “Three Strikes Law”.

Anyone convicted of this crime will see harsher penalties and sentences.

Newsom's office says since 2019, California has invested over $280 million to take down traffickers, while also supporting victims and survivors. Last year the state funded a human trafficking task force at the DOJ, which led to numerous arrests.

in a statement showing support for the bill, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said in part:

“California’s leaders are united against human trafficking and ensuring that victims are not themselves criminalized.”

This bill is supported by over 100 local, national, and international groups. The state also invested millions of dollars to support survivors of human trafficking and their families.