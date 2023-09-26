Hollister man dead in two-vehicle crash on Highway 156

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a 31-year-old Hollister man is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 156 and San Felipe Road on Sunday night.

CHP first received reports of a crash that took place around 10:15 p.m. The 31-year-old Hollister man was driving a 2016 Honda Civic southbound on San Felipe Road north of Highway 156 and approached a red light at the intersection.

A 56-year-old Gonzales man was driving a 2001 Kia Spectra westbound on Highway 156, east of San Felipe Road at 50 miles per hour and was approaching a green light at the intersection.

The California Highway Patrol said that for unknown reasons the Hollister man failed to stop at the red light and continued at the intersection.

At the same time, the 2001 Kia Spectra proceeded into the intersection and crashed into the left side of the Honda Civic.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and medical personnel arrived on scene. The 31-year-old Hollister man died at the scene.

CHP said that the Hollister man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 56-year-old Gonzales man suffered a laceration to his left hand.

The California Highway Patrol said that it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the cause of this crash.