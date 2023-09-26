Governor Newsom signs bill to ban textbook censorship and book bans in school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1078 which bans textbook censorship and book bans in California's 10,000+ schools.

This prohibits censorship of instructional materials and assists Newsom's Family Agenda law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities.

When we restrict access to books in school that properly reflect our nation’s history and unique voices, we eliminate the mirror in which young people see themselves reflected, and we eradicate the window in which young people can comprehend the unique experiences of others,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

This assembly bill allows the Superintendent of Public Instruction to buy textbooks for students in a school district recoup costs, and assess a financial penalty if a school board willfully chooses to not provide enough standards-aligned instructional materials for students.

It is the responsibility of every generation to continue the fight for civil and human rights against those who seek to take them away,” said the bill's lead author Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson.“Today, California has met this historical imperative and we will be ready to meet the next one.”