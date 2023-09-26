Skip to Content
Top Stories

California signs bill to protect retired teachers benefits

Facebook- CalSTRS
By
New
Published 7:29 AM

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Retired teachers' benefits are now being protected thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Retired teachers will have legal protection against any issues that may come up from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS). 

State leaders say this bill won't penalize retired teachers or put them at financial risk.

So for example-- if CalSTRS sees an overpayment that it's responsible for, a retired teacher may face a penalty for that.This would see their monthly benefits getting reduced .

With Senate Bill 432 coming into law though, retired teachers won't need to worry about any of these concerns.

If a situation like this were to happen the bill will also ensure that teachers are informed of the issue.

State leaders believe this bill will help bolster the teaching profession where it’s needed the most.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
benefit protections
California
retired teachers

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content