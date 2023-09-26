California signs bill to protect retired teachers benefits

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Retired teachers' benefits are now being protected thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Retired teachers will have legal protection against any issues that may come up from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).

State leaders say this bill won't penalize retired teachers or put them at financial risk.

So for example-- if CalSTRS sees an overpayment that it's responsible for, a retired teacher may face a penalty for that.This would see their monthly benefits getting reduced .

With Senate Bill 432 coming into law though, retired teachers won't need to worry about any of these concerns.

If a situation like this were to happen the bill will also ensure that teachers are informed of the issue.

State leaders believe this bill will help bolster the teaching profession where it’s needed the most.