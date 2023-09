Credit: Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Police in Morgan Hill are investigating a suspicious package near or on the grounds of Britton Middle School on 80 W Central Avenue.

According to a Facebook post by Morgan Hill Police, students are sheltering in place and parents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.