Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to hold public meeting about possible acquisition of Monterey Water System

Monterey Peninsula Water Management District
Published 6:13 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Oct 10. The Monterey Water Management District is planning to hold a public meeting on Oct. 10 to discuss the acquisition of the Monterey Water System.

According to the Board, they want to consider adopting a Resolution of Necessity which would convert the privately owned and operated water system to public ownership and control.

The Monterey Water System is privately owned by the California American Water Company.

The Monterey Water Management District wants to acquire the Monterey Water System because they want to operate the system at a lower cost.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Irvine Auditorium which is on the campus of Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey.

The meeting will be streamed via Zoom which you can find here.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

