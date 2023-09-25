Skip to Content
Top Stories

Governor Gavin Newsom vetoes bill to have human drivers in autonomous trucks

By
today at 8:23 AM
Published 7:28 AM

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would require human drivers inside self-driving trucks.

Governor Newsom says this bill is unnecessary since existing laws provide sufficient help to keep these driverless vehicles safe on the road.

On September 20th state lawmakers, union leaders, and truck drivers urged Governor Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 316.

This bill would ban self driving trucks that weighed more than 10,000 pounds on the road unless human drivers are on board.

This ranges from UPS trucks to semi-trucks.

The Teamsters Union says this bill would have protected drivers on the road and saved thousands of jobs.

To counter the safety concerns Governor Newsom pointed to a 2012 legislation that was signed to regulate safe operations of autonomous vehicles on the road.

The Teamsters Union says there are about 200,000 commercial truck drivers in California.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
California
Gavin Newsom
state news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karl Cooke

Karl Cooke is a Multimedia Journalist for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content