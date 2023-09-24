100th San Benito County Fair taking place this week

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Fair will be celebrating a special milestone this week.

It will be the 100th San Benito County Fair which takes place on Friday Sept. 29 and runs until Sunday Oct. 1. The fair will be at the Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos.

The fair will open at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be plenty of live music, food and livestock to see.

The fair will also honor civil rights activist Cesar Chavez and local farmworkers with a photo exhibit.

For the first time this year, community members will be able to purchase fair tickets online.

