Skip to Content
Top Stories

100th San Benito County Fair taking place this week

File photo from 2021 San Benito County Fair
KION
File photo from 2021 San Benito County Fair
By
Published 6:35 PM

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Fair will be celebrating a special milestone this week.

It will be the 100th San Benito County Fair which takes place on Friday Sept. 29 and runs until Sunday Oct. 1. The fair will be at the Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos.

The fair will open at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be plenty of live music, food and livestock to see.

The fair will also honor civil rights activist Cesar Chavez and local farmworkers with a photo exhibit.

For the first time this year, community members will be able to purchase fair tickets online.

For more information on how to purchase tickets to the Fair and a list of entertainment acts, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content