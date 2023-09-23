Girls Flag Football Tournament making history at Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- High school girls flag football is in the middle of their inaugural season on the Central Coast.

On Saturday, local high schools competed against each other at Salinas High School.

Brooklynn Schost who plays for Monterey High School always wanted to play football, but did not have the opportunity to play until now.

“I always wanted to play football with the boys, but like I can't because I'm a female,” Schost said. “So, you know, I kind of want to just play flag football because it's an opportunity and it's just history at Monterey High.”

Girls across the Central Coast are excited for the opportunity to play a sport they were not allowed to play before.

Joselyn Guiterrez who plays for Watsonville High School spoke on the importance of having girls flag football in schools throughout the state.

"I feel like any gender can play,” Guitierrez said. “Everybody has that talent to be able to play football and honestly, the girls like are really good."

Not only did the Salinas Tournament draw local teams from all over the central coast, but it also brought in teams from out of the area. Sacred Heart Prep traveled over 100 miles from San Francisco just to play here at The Pit.

Sacred Heart Prep Head Coach Kristen Rey said the trip was worth it.

"This is our first jamboree,” Rey said. “But I know if we wanted to come for this long distance. I definitely wanted it to be worth our while, We're able to play a couple games versus just one game.”

Overall, these athletes are excited to make their mark as first girls at their respective schools to play flag football.

Sacred Heart Prep player Monet Oliver want to set an example for more girls to play in the future.

"We just really want to put it all out on the field and show that we can do this,” Oliver said. “Girls can do whatever guys can do. And we're gonna come out here and win.”

If you want to check out all the fun on the football field, the next tournament is happening next weekend at Carmel High School Stadium. For more information click here.