Hollister High flag football player honored at 49ers game for trailblazing

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister High School said one of their senior student-athletes was recognized for making "significant strides in creating a positive impact in the Latino community."

Luzianna Espinoza is a member of the inaugural Haybaler's flag football team and is the school's ASB vice president. She received a Hispanic Youth Leadership Award from the San Francisco 49ers before Thursday's game at Levi's Stadium.

The criteria for the award include "a flag or tackle football player who showcases leadership among their peers, is of Latino/Hispanic descent and has made significant strides in creating a positive impact in the Latino community or being a role model for positive change," said Hollister High School.

She also got the chance to start the stadium fog horn at the start of the second half.