Watsonville Community Hospital to vote on new CEO during board meeting

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After a four-month recruitment search, Watsonville Community Hospital could get a new CEO starting next week.

The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corp Board of Directors have selected Stephen Gray to potentially become the next CEO of the hospital.

The District Board will vote to appoint Gray to the position during their Wednesday board meeting.

Gray is currently serving as the for Sutter Bay Medical Foundation – Santa Cruz Division, a multi-specialty medical group, and Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz. He has been in that role since 2019.

"We conducted an extensive search and were delighted to have four exceptional finalists,” said John Friel, board chair of the Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corporation said in a statement. "We are excited to extend this offer to Stephen Gray, pending board approval, and look forward to a bright future for Watsonville Community Hospital.”

The Hospital has been searching for a permanent CEO since April after Steven Salyer resigned back in April due to family reasons.

Matko Vranjes has been serving as the interim CEO since April.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. at Watsonville Community Hospital's Community Room. For more information click here.