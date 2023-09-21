Poor air quality continues in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): People woke up to another day of hazy skies, and the smell of smoke in Santa Cruz.

People were shocked to see hazy skies for the second day in a row, but they said that didn't stop them from doing their normal activities.

"I thought it was just fog, it looks like fog," said Barry Kirschen, who lives in Santa Cruz. "I did see on social media the folks were talking about smoke was coming from all directions."

Some people are wearing masks to protect themselves, but others are not.

"I'm not going to change anything now that you told me that there's hazy skies because of the wildfires," said Scott Lenz, from New Jersey. "It doesn't affect me at all."

Santa Cruz County health said people don't have to wear a mask if they don't want to, but can take other steps to not breathe in the smoky air.

"Reducing your exposure by spending time indoors, or paying attention to your symptoms, staying hydrated," said Dr. Lisa Hernandez, Health Officer for Santa Cruz County.

Some symptoms people can experience after being exposed to the poor air for a certain amount of time includes throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. And for some people, the air quality has made them not go to work.

"My daughter said her work had been cancelled, she has outside work, because of the air quality, and when I went outside, I can smell the smoke," said Michelle Mackay, who lives in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz County Health said the smoke from wildfires up North is expected to continue until tomorrow.