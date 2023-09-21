Skip to Content
Top Stories

Mother arrested for crashing and DUI in Soledad, unsecured child injured: Police

Soledad Police Department
By
Updated
today at 10:01 AM
Published 9:59 AM

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a 25-year-old mother has been arrested for driving intoxicated and crashing into a PG&E substation concrete wall with her 4-year-old in the car.

This happened Wednesday evening, and police said Gabriela Aguilera lost control of her car while turning onto West Street and crashed into the concrete wall of the substation, according to police.

Police said the child was unrestrained and received moderate injuries from the crash. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Gabriela's alcohol level was found to be almost two times over the legal limit," said police.

She was charged with felony DUI, felony child endangerment, and driving without a license. She was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and then booked into Monterey County Jail.

Her bail was set at $50,000, per the Monterey County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content