Hollister park to be renamed after current SF Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister announced that they will be hosting a community celebration on Sept. 27 and renaming the Vista Hill Park in honor of a current San Francisco Giants Pitcher.

The field will be known as Anthony DeSclafani Junior Giants Field for the pitcher’s contribution to the project and community service. The event will be hosted at the park and there will be a free BBQ lunch provided, as well as activities for children.

Special Guests will include Anthony DeSclafani, Giants Host and Reporter Amy Gutierrez and Hollister Mayor Mia Casey.