Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hollister park to be renamed after current SF Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani

CBS Sports
By
Updated
today at 12:42 PM
Published 12:41 PM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister announced that they will be hosting a community celebration on Sept. 27 and renaming the Vista Hill Park in honor of a current San Francisco Giants Pitcher.

The field will be known as Anthony DeSclafani Junior Giants Field for the pitcher’s contribution to the project and community service. The event will be hosted at the park and there will be a free BBQ lunch provided, as well as activities for children.

Special Guests will include Anthony DeSclafani, Giants Host and Reporter Amy Gutierrez and Hollister Mayor Mia Casey.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content