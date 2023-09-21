Hall of Famer Jerry Rice watches 49ers soundly defeat the NY Giants at home opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV) - The San Francisco 49ers improved to 3-0 with a big 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Fans flocked to Levi's Stadium for the 49ers home opener and started tailgating hours before kickoff.

The victory marks San Francisco's 13th straight regular-season win spanning back to last year.

During the game, Christian McCaffrey tied a 49ers record, matching Jerry Rice's 12 straight games with a touchdown. A franchise record that Rice set back in 1987.

McCaffrey was one of several 49ers players to turn in an impressive showing in the national spotlight.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn breaks down those performances from Levi's Stadium.