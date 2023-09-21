Governor Newsom addresses UNGA about climate change

CALIFORNIA, U.S.A (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom made an appearance at the United Nation General Assembly.Newsom wanted world leaders to know where California stands on climate change.

At The UNGA Governor Newsom said California is where the future happens here first. He praised some of the state's accomplishments on combating climate change.

During his speech Newsom emphasized the continuing issue with big oil companies, saying that fossil fuel is a problem that's been affecting climate change long term.

Newsom also talked about California's goal to reach zero emission vehicles and explained the steps the state has taken so far and how far it's come along.

"We continue to lead as it relates to efforts to completely transition to a hundred percent, zero emission vehicles, the first state in America to establish a firm goal,” Newsom said. “And we also have established the most comprehensive plan to implement. We call it the great implementation, our ambitious goals and advance our low carbon green growth future."

Governor Newsom also highlighted some of the important programs the state implemented first….

Such as the California Air Resources Board, The Clean Air Act, and the first fully functioning Cap And Trade Program.

The governor also announced that California will be creating a new pledge that’s asking governments around the world to commit to cutting global methane emissions.

Seven countries signed the pledge so far including Mexico and South Africa.