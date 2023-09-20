Skip to Content
Two mountain lions spotted in Royal Oaks Park over last two days

County of Monterey
ROYAL OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey is warning parkgoers to be alert after two mountain lion sightings over the last two days.

The county said that this is part of the animal's normal range so anyone in the area needs to be alert.

If you see a mountain lion:

  • Do not run
  • Face the animal, maintain eye contact, make noise and try to appear as large as possible.
  • If attacked, fight back.

If you spot a mountain lion call the County of Monterey-Parks Division at (831) 755-4895.

Ricardo Tovar

