Salinas man sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday morning, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that 45-year-old Oscar Padilla of Salinas was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of committing lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old.

According to Pacioni, Jane Doe reported that Padilla sexually assaulted her over her clothes when

she was 13 years old to 15 years old. Pacioni said that Padilla waited for everyone to go to sleep before he sexually assaulted Jane Doe.

Jane Doe delayed disclosing the abuse for several years per Pacioni.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, Jane Doe stated she was hesitant to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement because she didn’t want to cause any issues for his children.

Both offenses are violent felonies and are considered “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes law. In addition to his sentence Padilla will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.