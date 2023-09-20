12-year-old injured in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gonzales Police said that a 12-year-old pedestrian has moderate injuries after they were hit by a vehicle on the Fifth Street Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:16 p.m., the 12-year-old was walking eastbound on the Fifth Street Bridge.

An SUV who was traveling westbound on Fifth Street was attempting to make a left turn onto the southbound U.S. Highway 101 ramp when the juvenile was hit.

Gonzales Police said the driver of the SUV did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The 12-year-old was transported to a local hospital via helicopter for treatment. Gonzales Police said that the 12-year-old pedestrian was conscious and responsive to emergency personnel.

Gonzales PD said that the crash is still under investigation.