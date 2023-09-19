Santa Cruz named best coffee city in America: study

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz has a certain aesthetic. The beachside city helped make famous the surfer aesthetic and is well known for its laidback atmosphere.

However, the other thing Santa Cruz has to add to its resume is its superior coffee? A study conducted by Favy went as far as naming Santa Cruz the best city to get a cup of joe in America if you are a bean fanatic.

They looked at 267 American cities with more than 50K residents, and went by five categories: Cappuccino Affordability, Walkability, Coffee Shops, Independent Coffee Shops, and “Coffee Fanatic Factors."

Favy said one of its biggest takeaways was that Santa Cruz "is the best coffee city in America. With the most independent shops per capita and the highest score for coffee fanatic factors."

Citing popular coffee shops like Cat & Cloud and Verve Coffee Roasters, as well as other independent coffee shops is a major reason why Santa Cruz is more like Santa Brews a mean cup of coffee.

Three other California cities ranked within the top 25 including San Francisco at the number four spot, Vallejo at number 20 and number 21 was Napa.