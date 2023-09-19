Santa Cruz County adopts artificial intelligence policy

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to adopt a policy to encourage the use of artificial intelligence by county departments.

While the Board of Supervisors adopted the policy, they will begin creating a framework to focus on concerns about A.I. technology.

The policy will provide guidelines to avoid the misuse and sharing of sensitive information.

According to the County, the policy will center human judgement in core decision-making.

County officials said that a formal roll out of the policy will be expected in October.

The county will continue to monitor usage and collect feedback for the next six months before reporting back to the board in March 2024.