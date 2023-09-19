Mother allegedly brings gun to son’s youth football league game, forces higher security measures

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The topic of safety at local pee wee football games is on a lot of people's minds. this comes after police say a mother showed up at her son's football game drunk with a gun.

Many parents of youth football players have concerns after what police say happened at Everett Alvarez High Sunday afternoon.

"We got a report that the person had a gun," said Brian Johnson, a Commander for the Salinas Police Department.

It happened while the Alvarez Titans and the Watsonville Jr. Wildcats were playing at Everett Alvarez High School. Investigators say 36-year-old Alejandra Rocha showed up to the game with a gun.

Police say they were able to find the gun after she tried hiding it in a bathroom. Police also say it wasn’t just the gun they were concerned about.

"We got a call of a possible child abuse, and the call due to calls for service ended for about 20 minutes. You know, at that point, we got another call back saying that the woman was possibly intoxicated," said Johnson.

Commander Brian Johnson is also the chief of security for the Monterey Bay Youth Football League. This is a first for him.

“I've been president for one of the youth organizations and silliness for years, and we've never come across anything like this before," said Johnson.

In a statement from Watsonville Jr. Wildcats board of directors, they say in part quote:

"We truly understand the many mixed emotions this has caused and we would like to assure that your and your family's safety is a priority for our organization.”

We checked and the Alvarez Titans held a meeting Monday night for families of the organization to address the incident.

Rick Gebin is the general manager for Alvarez Titans. He says for future games new safety protocols will include clear bag policies, security presence for all games, no food and drink allowed, and training for gate volunteers.

Rocha is facing charges of bringing a gun to school property, being drunk in public, and not having a license to carry.

These extra security measures will be added to all future Monterey Bay Youth Football League games.