Group of students allegedly threw gun after being kicked off school bus in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an incident that involved a group of students allegedly throwing a gun after being kicked off a school bus heading for campus.

Tuesday morning several students from Renaissance High School were at the back of a bus and began vaping. They were escorted off the bus and a staff member noticed one student throwing something in a nearby bush.

Staff then returned to the area and found a handgun with an extended magazine, said deputies.

Currently, this incident is under investigation. Deputies said there was no indication of a threat to the school or other students.

