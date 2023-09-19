Feds award $1 billion to combat extreme heat, including more than $4 million to Santa Cruz and Watsonville

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California received about $103 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to plant more trees in an effort to mitigate extreme heat and combat climate change. There was a total of $1 billion that was allocated across the country.

Locally, the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville received a combined $4,275,191 in federal funding. This funding was made available after President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Watsonville Wetlands Watch was given the brunt of the money, with $3,275,191 going to the growing of tree canopy, climate resilience, and green job pathways in the Pajaro Valley.

"This project will build upon the established urban forestry program of Watsonville Wetlands Watch (WWW). The project will support a tree inventory; increase tree plantings in schools, parks, yards, neighborhoods, and commercial properties; provide job training, certification, and green career pathways for youth and adults," said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

The City of Santa Cruz will receive $1 million to expand tree canopy, improve tree care and grow community capacity within the city.

"This project will improve the management of public trees by inspecting and pruning all City-maintained trees in the project area and updating the City's tree inventory. Core components of the plan include hiring for green jobs, funding urban forestry work, and creating community planting opportunities and improved educational resources," said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.