Scotts Valley Police arrests alleged prowler

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Scotts Valley Police Department announced that they arrested a male adult who is accused of prowling and stealing items in a neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded to a residential neighborhood for a report of a shed that had been rummaged through and items were taken out of place. The reporting party told officers that a prowler had just been in their gated backyard.

Officers started looking around the neighborhood and saw a male adult that looked suspicious in a cul de sac near Mount Herman Road and La Cuesta Drive.

According to Scotts Valley PD, officers approached the man and said that he was sweating around 6:30 a.m. and was covered in dirt and leaves. He also was carrying a box drill set in his hands.

Officers said that the man confessed that he stole the items and was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on burglary charges.

Both officers attempted to find the owner of the drill set to return to the property but did not have any luck.

Scotts Valley Police said that if any community member that lives in the area of Mount Hermon Road and La Cuesta Drive is missing their boxed drill and can provide a detailed description of it, you are asked to contact their non-emergency line at 831-440-5670.