K9 officer helps officers confiscate fentanyl and meth during a traffic stop

Scotts Valley Police Department
today at 4:25 PM
Published 4:23 PM

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Scotts Valley Police Department announced that they have arrested a female driver after fentanyl and Methamphetamine were found in her car during a traffic stop.

Officers conducted a traffic stop where their K9 officer Xena alerted officers to an to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle where they seized of 162.4 grams of Fentanyl, 13.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 19 Xanax bars and other drug paraphernalia.

The woman was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Derrick Ow

