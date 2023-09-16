Salinas man arrested on DUI and possession of a loaded concealed firearm, police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday morning, Marina Police arrested a 36-year-old Salinas man who was suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded and concealed firearm in the car.

Around 4:02 a.m., a Marina Police Officer was in the area of Reservation Road and Mbest Road when he saw a truck drive by putting out smoke and driving with a shredded front tire.

Police said that dispatch advised them that multiple witnesses were reporting of a possible DUI driver in a vehicle which matched the description of what the officer saw.

Photo of the truck with a shredded front left tire that matched the vehicle description. Photo courtesy of Marina Police.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver who was identified as Robert McCain III failed to immediately pull over.

Marina Police said that McCain stopped his vehicle in the area of Blanco Road and Cooper Road just outside of Marina.

McCain was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. Police also found a loaded and concealed firearm inside his vehicle.

McCain III was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on the multiple charges including evading a police officer, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and DUI with a blood alcohol content over 0.08.