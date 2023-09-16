Skip to Content
Former Seaside police chief on leave during investigation into alleged policy violations at current East Bay chief job

today at 11:52 AM
Published 11:51 AM

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The San Leandro police chief has been placed on administrative leave this week, pending an investigation into allegations of department policy violations, city officials announced Friday.

Specific details regarding the allegations have not been disclosed.

Paul Sanftner, a spokesperson for the City Manager's Office, announced Friday that Police Chief Abdul Pridgen's paid administrative leave started Monday.

Kevin Hart, a Bay Area law enforcement veteran with extensive experience, including decades with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, will serve as interim chief during the investigation.

"His extensive background and proven leadership skills make him an excellent candidate to lead the department while Chief Pridgen is on leave," said Fran Robustelli, San Leandro’s city manager.

City officials said the firm, Kramer Workplace Investigations, is conducting the investigation into the allegations against Pridgen.

There is no estimated timeline for how long the investigation will take.

Pridgen assumed the role of San Leandro police chief in 2021, following his tenure as chief in Seaside.

