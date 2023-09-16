Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Grito Salinas set to commemorate Mexican Independence Day

By
Published 12:50 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Mexican war for independence from Spain began on September 16, 1820. Today Mexico commemorates it as Mexican Independence Day.

Salinas will hold 'El Grito' this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. El Grito is in remembrance of 'El Grito de Dolores' or 'Cry of Dolores' when priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang his church bell and rallied a call to arms that triggered the Mexican War of Independence.

There will be a parade on Saturday that runs through East Alisal from Towt Sreet to Kern Street beginning at 3 p.m. at Vineyard Church.

The street fair will be on East Alisal and it will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, music, and much more.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content