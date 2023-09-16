El Grito Salinas set to commemorate Mexican Independence Day

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Mexican war for independence from Spain began on September 16, 1820. Today Mexico commemorates it as Mexican Independence Day.

Salinas will hold 'El Grito' this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. El Grito is in remembrance of 'El Grito de Dolores' or 'Cry of Dolores' when priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang his church bell and rallied a call to arms that triggered the Mexican War of Independence.

There will be a parade on Saturday that runs through East Alisal from Towt Sreet to Kern Street beginning at 3 p.m. at Vineyard Church.

The street fair will be on East Alisal and it will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, music, and much more.