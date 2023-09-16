Capitola pair says deuces to competition at annual Diaper Derby and Toddler Contest

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The annual Diaper Derby and Toddler Contest was held at the Santa Cruz County Fair and two Capitola contests swept the competition.

The Diaper Derby saw 11.5-month-old Wyatt take the top prize. He was left speechless after his win and could only smile widely from his triumph.

I told you! Wyatt was left speechless. Courtesy Santa Cruz County Fair.

The slow-passed race had one rule! If you stand, you are banned. Which is a bad way to encourage a child that growing up is a good thing.

The Toddler Contest was over pretty quickly, well because they can run... Honestly, babies disqualified in the Diaper Derby should be eligible for the Toddler Contest.

In the end, 2-year-old Lazlo emerged victorious in the Toddler Contest.

