WWII veteran and King City High graduate that died as POW to be buried on shores of Lake San Antonio

LOCKWOOD, Calif. (KION-TV)- After more than 82 years a South Monterey County hero will be returning home to be given a proper burial where he grew up after making the ultimate sacrifice during WWII, said the San Antonio Valley Historical Association.

Pfc Glenn Allen Harris, 26, was born in the Bryson-Hesperia area on February 16, 1916, to M. Ray and Myrtle Harris. Glenn grew up on a ranch and enjoyed spending time with his family, fixing cars and riding his Indian motorcycle.

Before enlisting he graduated from King City High School in 1935, went to Anderson Diesel School in Los Angeles and worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company in King City.

Glenn enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Oct. 11, 1940, and was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines when Japan attacked it hours after Pearl Harbor. His unit retreated to the Bataan Peninsula but was captured along with thousands more.

He was subjected to the 'Bataan Death March', survived, but died of probable malaria about 3 months later. He was interred in a common grave with other POWs.

At the time of his death, Glenn left behind four brothers, Clifford, Forrest, Wayne, and Dale as well as one sister Dorothy (Harris) Bilyeu and several nephews, along with his parents. "He seemed to have always been a favorite brother and a best friend to everyone," said the San Antonio Valley Historical Association.

After the war, the Army disinterred the common graves and tried to identify deceased POWs, but were severely limited due to technology at the time. 82 years later his remains have been identified and his family finally has closure.

Pfc Glenn Allen Harris will be reburied at Pleyto Cemetery on the shores of Lake San Antonio. A public ceremony and procession will be held after a 9 a.m. private family gathering.