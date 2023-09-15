Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ extradited to the United States on federal drug trafficking charges

The son of the infamous imprisoned kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera was extradited to the United States on Friday after his arrest in Mexico in January.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33, was charged back in April for global drug trafficking and was extradited to face federal charges in Chicago. He also faces charges in New York and Washington, D.C.

Back when Guzman Lopez was detained in 2019 at a home in Culiacán, word spread and gunmen from the Sinaloa cartel began massive shootouts with Mexican armed forces around the city. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador then ordered Guzman Lopes' release to avoid more bloodshed.

His father is serving a life sentence in the U.S. after being convicted in 2019 for running a criminal enterprise, on top of other federal drug trafficking charges.