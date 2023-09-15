San Jose man sentenced to 10 years for committing forcible sex acts on a minor

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 52-year-old San Jose man has been sentenced to 10 years and four months in state prison after he committed forcible sex acts on a minor in Salinas according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Jose Jimenez Gomez was convicted of two counts of forcible penetration with a foreign object on a minor and one count of felony child abuse.

Photo of Jose Jimenez Gomez, courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, the incident took place around April 2006 when Gomez woke up Jane Doe at their residence in San Jose. The DA's office said that Jane Doe was a minor over the age of 14 who was in Gomez's custody and care at the time.

Gomez told Jane Doe to put a coat on and to be careful on not waking anybody up in the residence. Gomez then drove Jane Doe to Salinas near an empty commercial parking lot.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Gomez parked his car and committed a sex act upon Jane Doe against her will by use of duress.

Afterwards, Gomez drove Jane Doe back to San Jose and committed a second sex act upon her. A couple of days after the incident, Gomez was confronted and fled the state. Local authorities were not able to find him and arrest Gomez for this case until January 2023.

The DA's office said that both convictions constitute two strikes pursuant to California’s “Three Strikes” law. Gomez will also have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.