Salinas dealer found guilty of possession for sales of multiple controlled substances

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that a Salinas drug dealer who was arrested in Aug. 2022 was convicted on possession for sales of multiple controlled substances.

44-year-old Aaron Ziegler Woodall of Salinas was found guilty on possession for sales of heroin and/ or Cocaine, and possession for sales of methamphetamine said Pacioni. Woodall is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17 and faces up to four years and eight months in Monterey County Jail and a fine.

On Aug. 29, 2022, a Salinas Police Officer stopped a vehicle and searched Woodall who was a passenger in the car.

Pacioni said that the officer searched Woodall and found a green bag in his sweatshirt pocket. The bag contained 24.3 grams of methamphetamine, 12.4 grams of heroin, 4.4 grams of cocaine and approximately 20 counterfeit oxycodone m30 fentanyl laced pills.

The officers also found in Woodall's pockets over $1700 in cash and a sticky note that contained evidence of drug transactions which were identified by officers as a pay-owe sheet. Officers searched his backpack which revealed a scale with residue of controlled substances on it.

Pacioni said that the substances that were found with Woodall were tested at the Department of Justice's Freedom Laboratory and confirmed to be methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.