Overnight closures to begin for 10 weeks, six nights a week, on Highway 9 in Ben Lomond
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that they will begin overnight closures for over two months on Highway 9 in Ben Lomond starting Thursday night.
For the next 10 weeks, six nights a week, Jaye's Slide will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
The road will not be closed from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highway 9 will remain open and operate under one-way reversing traffic control during daytime hours.
The major repairs will be to repair parts of the road damaged during the winter storms.
A detour will be available on Glen Arbor Road. Drivers can expect 10-minute traffic delays.
Repairs are expected to be completed by November 4. One-way traffic control will be enforced for several weeks after work has been completed.